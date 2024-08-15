Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Ajit Pawar’s Son Jay to Contest from Baramati? DCM Makes Big Statement

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday stated that it is up to Parliamentary Board, to decide whether his son, Jay Pawar, will contest from the Baramati assembly constituency. "It's democracy. I am not much interested in it because I have been part of 7-8 elections...If people and party workers think in such a way then the parliamentary board should think about it...If the parliamentary board and the local party workers there want it then we are ready to do it," Ajit Pawar said as quoted by ANI.

Ajit Pawar also addressed questions about celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his cousin and rival NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule. He mentioned that while he was currently on a state tour, he would meet all his sisters, including Supriya Sule, if she was in the same location. "If Supriya Sule happens to be where I am, I will meet her," he added.

Pawar also dismissed media reports suggesting a rift between him and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, asserting that both are working together successfully.

On his recent comment about fielding his wife Sunetra against Supriya Sule in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Pawar clarified that he had already addressed the issue. "I am not someone who makes comments directed at some person. I speak whatever comes to my mind, and there is no need to do dissection," he said.