Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Ashish Shelar Vows to Campaign Against Nawab Malik (Watch Video)

On the final day for filing nominations in Maharashtra's Assembly elections, Nawab Malik, representing Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), submitted his candidacy. Malik's nomination has intensified tensions within the Mahayuti alliance, with the BJP openly voicing strong disapproval.

Despite initial objections, Ajit Pawar granted Malik a ticket at the last minute, nominating him to contest from Mumbai's Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency. This decision prompted the BJP to declare they would not support Malik’s campaign. In addition, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has fielded a candidate in the same constituency, further underscoring divisions within the alliance.

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar did not hold back when speaking to ANI, stating, "Many in Maharashtra believe Ajit Pawar should not have given Malik the ticket. The allegations against him are serious, and the charge sheet reflects that. Maharashtra cannot accept this. The BJP will never campaign for individuals like Malik."

#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | On NCP candidate Nawab Malik, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar says, "Ajit Pawar should not have given a ticket to him, there are several people in Maharashtra who think this. The kind of serious allegations and chargesheet he has against him can… pic.twitter.com/5rE4FZTt8N — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

In response to Malik's claim that "no government can be formed in Maharashtra without Ajit Pawar," Shelar replied, "Nawab Malik should refrain from making such statements. He should remember he's currently out on bail. There’s no doubt the government will be formed, and these three parties will achieve it together."