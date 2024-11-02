Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Candidates Have Just 14 Days to Connect with Voters

Deadline for withdrawing nominations for the assembly elections is set for November 4, meaning that the official election campaign will kick off on November 5. This leaves candidates with only 14 days to connect with voters before the election, which is scheduled for November 20. Notably, there are just two Sundays during this period—November 10 and November 17—typically reserved for campaign activities, so candidates will need to work diligently to maximize their outreach efforts.

Currently, campaign momentum has slowed due to the Diwali festivities, which will conclude on November 3, just ahead of the nomination withdrawal deadline. Following this date, the election landscape will become clearer. The campaign will officially end on November 18, leaving candidates with a limited window to make their presence felt.

Also Read: Diwali Firecrackers Cause Mumbai's Air Quality Plunges from 'Moderate' to 'Poor' Just In Hours

With only 14 days available for campaigning, candidates must demonstrate their ability to connect with voters effectively. All candidates, regardless of their party affiliation, will need to meticulously plan their campaign strategies, scheduling rallies and public meetings to engage with constituents.

In light of the time constraints, candidates from all parties are increasingly leveraging social media platforms to promote their campaigns. However, they must comply with the model code of conduct enforced by the election commission, adhering to specific regulations while campaigning online. This strategic use of digital platforms is essential for reaching a wider audience and maintaining visibility in a condensed campaigning period.