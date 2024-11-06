Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Caste Census, Rs 3,000 for Women, Loan Waivers for Farmers Among MVA’s 5 Guarantees

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 6, 2024): The election campaign for the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha has begun with full force, and political rallies are in full swing. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) launched its election campaign today in Mumbai, where leaders from all three coalition parties gathered for a joint rally. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray were present at the event.

✨ महाराष्ट्र के लिए महाविकास आघाडी की 5 गारंटी ✨



Mahalakshmi



🔹 महिलाओं को हर महीने 3,000 रुपए

🔹 महिलाओं के लिए फ्री बस सेवा



Samantechi Hami



🔹 जातिगत जनगणना होगी

🔹 50% आरक्षण की सीमा हटाएंगे



Kutumb Rakshan



🔹 25 लाख रुपए तक स्वास्थ्य बीमा

🔹 मुफ्त दवा



Krushi… pic.twitter.com/0iZBPawTpr — Congress (@INCIndia) November 6, 2024

Read Also | Rahul Gandhi in Nagpur: Caste Census Will Make Everything Clear, Says Congress Leader During Samvidhan Samman Sammelan

The MVA unveiled five key guarantees for the state in its manifesto. The promises include financial assistance to women, loan waivers for farmers, and other major welfare initiatives. The MVA launched its first rally at BKC, Mumbai, where the three-party leaders released the coalition's manifesto.

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Five Guarantee:

Mahalaxmi Yojana: Rs 3,000 per month for women and free bus travel for women and girls. Loan Waivers for Farmers: Up to Rs 3 lakh loan waiver for farmers, along with Rs 50,000 incentives for regular loan repayment. Caste-wise Census: The MVA has committed to conducting a caste-wise census and will work towards removing the 50 per cent cap on reservations. Health Benefits: Health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh, along with free medicines. Support for Unemployed Youth: Assistance of up to Rs 4,000 per month for unemployed youth.

Read Also | Assembly Elections 2024: Rs 280 Crore Seized in Maharashtra, Rs 158 Crore in Jharkhand So Far Since Poll Announcement

While addressing a gathering in Mumbai, Gandhi said, "The fight is a fight of ideology. On one side is BJP, RSS and on the other side is INDIA Alliance. On one side is Ambedkar's constitution of unity, equality, love and respect and on the other side, BJP people and RSS people want to destroy this constitution, they cannot say it openly. If they say it openly, they know the result, the whole country will stand against them...They put pressure on the Election Commission, use the CBI, ED, Income Tax department to topple the government. You must remember that the previous Maharashtra government, your government was removed by stealing and giving money."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "The fight is a fight of ideology. On one side is BJP, RSS and on the other side is INDIA Alliance. On one side is Ambedkar's constitution of unity, equality, love and respect and on the other side, BJP people and… pic.twitter.com/Zg28Bh9FtN — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set to take place on November 23.