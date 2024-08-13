Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Code of Conduct Expected in October, Results Likely in November

It is believed that the assembly elections in the state will be held in the third week of October. However, recent reports suggest that the elections may actually take place in the second week of November, after Diwali. According to the rules, the new assembly must come into existence by November 26, 2024. This has raised questions about the timing of the election campaign and the enforcement of the code of conduct during the rainy season. Sources indicate that the Election Commission might consider scheduling the elections after Diwali to avoid the challenges posed by the monsoon.

The assembly's term lasts for five years from the date of its first session. The state has seen significant political developments since the 2019 elections, making the upcoming election particularly noteworthy. A senior leader from the ruling Mahayuti coalition, speaking anonymously, mentioned the difficulties of campaigning during the rainy season, especially given that agricultural activities are in full swing. There is a growing sentiment within the ruling coalition to hold the election after Diwali, though the final decision rests with the Election Commission. However, sources indicate that there has been no official movement within the commission regarding this matter.

The election results are expected to be announced around November 14th or 15th. If the code of conduct is implemented on October 12th, the entire election process should be completed within the required timeframe, with voting likely to occur in the second week of November. Holding the election after Diwali would also provide the ruling grand alliance government with an additional two months in power, during which they could potentially advance key projects and decisions.

The significance of November 26th as the last day for the assembly’s existence stems from the events following the 2019 election. After no party claimed power, President's Rule was imposed, and Devendra Fadnavis briefly served as Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister before their government collapsed. The Mahavikas Aghadi government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, was then formed on November 28, 2019. The assembly's first session was held on November 27, 2019, making November 26, 2024, the final day of its term as per legal requirements.