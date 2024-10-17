Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Consensus in MVA on 200 out of 288 seats, Says Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar announced on Thursday that the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies have reached a consensus on 200 assembly seats in Maharashtra for the upcoming elections, out of a total of 288. Speaking to reporters in Karad, located in Maharashtra's Satara district, Pawar said that the Congress party's poor performance in the Haryana polls, where they faced a significant defeat to the BJP, will not impact the electoral landscape in Maharashtra.

"I am not directly involved in the seat-sharing discussions. (NCP-SP state unit chief) Jayant Patil is representing our party in the talks. As per the information he shared, an understanding has been reached on approximately 200 out of the total 288 seats," he said in response to a question.

When asked about the specific seats in the Satara district that the NCP (SP) will be vying for, Sharad Pawar stated that the decision on seat-sharing will be made by Patil. Elections in Maharashtra are scheduled for November 20, with the vote counting set for November 23. The MVA, which includes the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), is contesting against the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar's NCP. This election marks the first assembly contest in the state following the splits of the Shiv Sena and NCP in June 2022 and July 2023, respectively.

