Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Eknath Shinde to Contest from Kopri-Pachpakhadi as Shiv Sena Releases First List of 45 Candidates
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 22, 2024 11:46 PM2024-10-22T23:46:42+5:302024-10-22T23:51:35+5:30
The first list of candidates for the assembly elections has been released by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. A total of 45 names have been announced in this list. Eknath Shinde's name is also included, as he will contest from the Kopri Pachpakhadi constituency.
जय महाराष्ट्र— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 22, 2024
हिंदुहृदयसम्राट वंदनीय शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे आणि वंदनीय धर्मवीर आनंद दिघे साहेबांच्या आशीर्वादाने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा निवडणूक - २०२४ साठी शिवसेना पक्षाच्या अधिकृत उमेदवारांची यादी जाहीर करण्यात येत आहे.
सर्व उमेदवारांना विजयी शुभेच्छा.@Shivsenaofc… pic.twitter.com/0rBkOkMTMU