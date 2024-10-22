Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Eknath Shinde to Contest from Kopri-Pachpakhadi as Shiv Sena Releases First List of 45 Candidates

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 22, 2024 11:46 PM2024-10-22T23:46:42+5:302024-10-22T23:51:35+5:30

The first list of candidates for the assembly elections has been released by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. A total of 45 names have been announced in this list. Eknath Shinde's name is also included, as he will contest from the Kopri Pachpakhadi constituency.

Tags :Maharashtra assembly election 2024Eknath ShindeShiv Senakopri-pachpakhadi-acMaharashtra Politics