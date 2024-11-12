Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Election Commission Seizes Property Worth Rs 183 Crore in Mumbai

With the model code of conduct in effect for the state assembly elections, the Election Commission is closely monitoring the movement of illegal cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals. As part of these efforts, assets worth crores of rupees, including cash, alcohol, narcotics, and valuable metals, have been seized across the state. Checkpoints established statewide have led to the confiscation of assets valued at ₹493.46 crore, according to operations by various state and central enforcement agencies. The Chief Electoral Officer’s office confirmed that the code of conduct is being strictly enforced throughout the state.

In Maharashtra’s assembly election drive, the highest property seizures were recorded in the Mumbai suburban district, where assets worth ₹138.19 crore were confiscated, followed by Mumbai city with property seizures totaling ₹44.95 crore.

Citizen Vigilance: Over 4,000 Complaints Filed

Between October 15 and November 11, citizens have filed 4,711 complaints via the C-Vigil app, a platform enabling the public to report violations of the election code of conduct. Of these, the Election Commission has resolved 4,683 cases. The C-Vigil app, available on all major app stores, allows users to report code violations directly. Upon submission, complaints are investigated by the respective enforcement team, and necessary actions are taken.

