Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Gopal Shetty to Contest as Independent Candidate from Borivali After BJP Nominates Sanjay Upadhyay (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 28, 2024): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gopal Shetty announced he would file nomination as an independent candidate for the Borivali seat, hours after the party released its third list of 25 nominees. The list included Mumbai unit general secretary Sanjay Upadhyay replacing the sitting legislator Sunil Rane from the Borivali seat.

Shetty expressed his concerns over the decision, saying, "This is not about me not getting a ticket. I did not ask for a ticket. But party workers suggested my name. One of the local Borivali workers should get a ticket."

The decision to nominate Upadhyay instead of Shetty sparked backlash among party workers and residents of Borivali, who were vocal about their demand for local representation. Following the announcement, protests erupted on the streets for about two hours this evening, drawing a significant turnout of party supporters and citizens.

Murtijapur (SC) – Harish Marotirao Pimple Karanja – Sai Prakash Dahake Teosa – Rajesh Shriram Wankhade Morshi – Umesh (Chandu) Ataramaji Yawalkar Arvi – Sumit Kishor Wankhede Katol – Charansing Babulalji Thakur Savner – Dr. Ashish Raovji Deshmukh Nagpur Central – Pravin Prabhakarrao Datke Nagpur West – Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohale Nagpur North (SC) – Dr. Milind Pandurang Mane Sakoli – Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar Chandrapur (SC) – Kishor Gajananrao Jorgewar Arni (ST) – Raju Narayan Todsam Umarkhed (SC) – Kishan Maruti Wankhede Deglur (SC) – Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar Dahanu (ST) – Vinod Suresh Medha Vasai – Sneha Premnath Dube Borivali – Sanjay Upadhyay Versova – (Dr.) Bharati Hemant Lavekar Ghatkopar East – Parag Kishorchandra Shah Ashti – Suresh Ramchandra Dhas Latur City – (Dr.) Archana Shailesh Patil Chakurkar Malshiras (SC) – Ram Vitthal Sathe Karad North – Manoj Bhimrao Ghorpade Palus-Kadegaon – Sangram Sampatrao Deshmukh

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — comprising Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress — are intensifying efforts to secure victory.

The deadline for filing nominations is Tuesday, October 29. Voting will take place on November 20 and counting scheduled for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.