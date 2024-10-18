Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Like Results Will be Replicated: Eknath Shinde Sends Out Clear Message To Opposition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed strong confidence that the ruling Mahayuti coalition will achieve a significant majority in the upcoming assembly elections. He pointed to the BJP's recent victory in Haryana as a positive indicator.

Shinde made these comments to reporters at the Pune airport after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh. He also participated in a meeting of NDA chief ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where discussions centered on development and welfare initiatives. Shinde noted that there was a consensus among attendees to hold such meetings twice a year.

Commenting on the Haryana election outcomes, Shinde remarked that the results contradicted numerous pre-election surveys, highlighting the public's recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts. The BJP secured 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana assembly, and Shinde emphasized that voters endorsed the 'double engine' government, signifying support for the ruling party at the national level.

He asserted that similar trends would emerge in Maharashtra, attributing this to the implementation of various welfare programs, including the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana.' With Maharashtra's assembly elections set for November 20 and the results to be counted on November 23, Shinde, leading the Shiv Sena, emphasized the strength of the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Shinde highlighted ongoing comprehensive development initiatives in the state and reiterated his belief that the Mahayuti coalition would secure a resounding majority in the elections. The government is actively promoting the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 to impoverished women, aiming to attract voter support following a lackluster performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The coalition faces competition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition, which comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).