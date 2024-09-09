Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Imtiaz Jaleel Among Five Candidates Announced by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for Upcoming Polls (Video)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced the party's candidates for the upcoming assembly elections during a press conference today. The list includes five candidates, among them Imtiaz Jaleel, the party’s state president, and two sitting MLAs.

Owaisi arrived in the city on Monday and participated in a conference against the Waqf Bill at Haj House. Speaking to reporters afterward, he mentioned that while discussions with the alliance had taken place, no final decision had been communicated. As a result, AIMIM has proceeded with announcing its candidates.

The candidates announced are Imtiaz Jaleel from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique from Malegaon, Farooq Shah from Dhule, Farooq Shabdi from Solapur, and Raiees Lashkaria from Mumbai. Owaisi did not disclose the number of seats the party plans to contest in the state.

Owaisi criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance once again for failing to form a coalition, reiterating the party’s offer to join the alliance. With the elections approaching, all parties have intensified their preparations. Last week, Jaleel had declared that the party would contest independently if a decision was not made by September 8.