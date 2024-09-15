Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Likely To Be Held In the Second Week of November

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday that the state assembly elections are expected to take place in the second week of November. He also mentioned that the seat-sharing arrangements among the ruling coalition partners will be finalized within the next 8 to 10 days.

Shinde, speaking informally with journalists at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, indicated a preference for a two-phase election for the 288-member assembly. He emphasized that the Mahayuti government, which includes the Shiv Sena under Shinde's leadership, the BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is concentrating on development and welfare initiatives, receiving positive feedback from the public.

The Chief Minister stated that the criteria for seat-sharing among the Mahayuti allies will be merit and past performance. He also noted that there is significant support for his government, particularly among women, and described his administration as one that represents the common people.