Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced that the constituents of the Mahayuti alliance—Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP—have reached an agreement to contest 70 to 80 percent of the 288 assembly seats in the upcoming elections. He hinted that the allocation of poll tickets will be based on the criterion of winnability.

"The three leaders of Mahayuti (Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pwar) should be congratulated for vowing to win elections unitedly instead of quoting numbers. We will agree upon fielding winnable candidates," the BJP leader told reporters in Nagpur on Monday.

In response to a query about the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, allegedly seeking 70 to 80 seats, Bawankule confirmed that a consensus has been reached on contesting 70 to 80 percent of the 288 assembly seats. visit to the US.

The Maharashtra assembly polls are expected to take place in November. In the current assembly, the BJP holds the largest number of seats with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena with 40, NCP with 41, Congress with 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) with 15, NCP (SP) with 13, and others with 29 seats. Some seats are currently vacant.

