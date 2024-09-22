Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Marathi Play on CM Eknath Shinde's Life and Sequel on Mentor Anand Dighe Set To Release Soon

In the fragmented political landscape of Maharashtra, where perception management is critical ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, a Marathi play based on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's life and a sequel to a film about his late mentor Anand Dighe are set to be released soon.

The play titled Mala Kahi Tari Sangaycha Aahe -- Eknath Sambhaji Shinde is expected to be released after pitrupaksh, which concludes on October 2. Meanwhile, the sequel Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane 2 is set to hit the screens on September 27.

The prequel of Dharmaveer was released in May 2022, just before Eknath Shinde split from Shiv Sena and allied with the BJP, resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

The biographical drama on Anand Dighe, the charismatic Shiv Sena chief of Thane district admired by many Sainiks, portrayed Eknath Shinde and other ministers like Dada Bhuse in a positive light. Dharmaveer 2 was initially slated for release in August this year, with its trailer unveiled by Shinde in June. However, the film was delayed due to floods in parts of the state. Director and writer Pravin Tarde confirmed, "We will be releasing the movie across all theaters in the state."

Dharamveer 2" delves deeper into the life of Dighe. Additionally, it provides a compelling perspective on contemporary politics and its connections to the past. The Marathi play 'Mala Kahi Tari Sangaycha Aahe --Eknath Sambhaji Shinde' will be presented by veteran theatre personality Ashok Samel.

As elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly approach, three parties are competing to claim credit for the well-received Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which has garnered significant support among women in the state. In this context, securing the maximum number of seats is crucial for both the ruling allies and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). Utilizing audio-visual media, which has a lasting impact on audiences, could prove beneficial in this competitive landscape.