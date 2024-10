Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NCP (SP) Releases First List of Candidates

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 NCP SP Candidate Names: The first list of candidates from the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar was announced today. State President Jayant Patil revealed the names of the candidates. Prominent names include Jayant Patil from Islampur, Anil Deshmukh from Katol, and Harshvardhan Patil from Indapur.

NCP First List of Candidates: