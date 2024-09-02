Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: ‘Only Mahayuti Will Burst Crackers After Diwali’, Says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that only the Mahayuti alliance will burst crackers after Diwali, signaling their confidence in winning the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking to a gathering in Thane late Sunday night, Shinde also paid tribute to his mentor Anand Dighe and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He said that the Shiv Sena under his leadership remains committed to upholding their teachings and principles.

"Do you want all the schemes and programs started by the Yuti government to continue?" Shinde asked the audience which responded with affirmation.

The ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, faces strong opposition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, composed of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress, in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for October-November.

Referring to political opponents, Shinde said, "Let them go to gallis (alleys) or Delhi, don’t give them any importance. We will continue our work." Eknath Shinde also highlighted his decision to nominate Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske for the Thane Lok Sabha constituency in the recent elections, despite some opposition. Mhaske ultimately won the seat. Shinde took a dig at his critics, comparing their obsession with him to the historical scrutiny faced by Santaji and Dhanaji, who were constantly targeted by their enemies. He remarked that, like these historical figures, he is frequently under attack, but remains unaffected by the criticism as long as he has the support of the people.

Also Read| Maharashtra Govt Hikes VIP Number Fees for New Vehicles; Pay Rs 6 Lakh for ‘0001’ in Mumbai and High-Demand Areas.

Shinde outlined the various schemes his government has launched to ensure every family in Maharashtra is happy. "Maharashtra is the first state to offer apprenticeships to educated youth and financial assistance for higher education," the chief minister added.

Shinde also recounted a touching incident where he stepped in to assist a family. He revealed that he learned about a girl who had committed suicide due to her parents' inability to pay her education fees. By 2 a.m., he had decided to waive all fees for girls pursuing higher education. Referring to the "Ladki Bahin" cash transfer scheme for women, Shinde assured that the current monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 will continue and be increased if the strength of his government is bolstered.