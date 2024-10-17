Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Police Leaves and Weekly Offs Suspended to Ensure Law and Order During Polls

In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, all police personnel across Maharashtra, including those in Mumbai, will have their leaves suspended. The Director General of Police's office announced this decision through a circular issued on Tuesday. However, medical leave and leave for essential reasons are exempt from this suspension. The directive was issued by Dr. Chhering Dorje, Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) and the state police coordination officer for the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections 2024.

The election code of conduct took effect on Tuesday, with voting set for November 20 and vote counting on November 23. To facilitate a smooth election process and prevent any incidents, the Director General of Police has issued directives for heightened vigilance.

To uphold law and order, instructions have been given to ensure a sufficient deployment of police personnel for election duties. Police commissioners, superintendents, and relevant officials have been instructed to follow these guidelines. Police officers and staff will not be able to take leave until the election is completed, except for essential or medical reasons. Weekly offs and other types of leaves have also been suspended for the police force until the election process concludes.

