Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Political Allies Likely to Go Solo for Upcoming Polls

Mumbai: After the Lok Sabha election results, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and its allies have started testing for their strength. The MNS is also set to contest 225 seats on its own after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray directed his party workers to prepare for the assembly elections in 288 constituencies. State Congress president Nana Patole said he would focus on the organisational building of 288 seats for the assembly elections. These developments have fuelled the speculations of whether the alliances will stay together or go their way for the upcoming elections.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who had extended unconditional support to the Grand Alliance in Lok Sabha elections, in his first meeting held at Rangsharda Hall in Mumbai after the Lok Sabha results, asked party workers to prepare for 200-225 seats. The MNS has a mindset of fighting on its own instead of relying on the Grand Alliance for seats.

MNS Policy

" We are not in talks with anyone for an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections. So far, we have contested elections on our own. We will field our candidates in constituencies where we have got good votes to date. MNS observers will soon visit the state." MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said a report in this regard will be submitted to Raj Thackeray.

Bachchu Kadu's Slogan of Self-Reliance

Prahar Janshakti Party chief MLA Bachchu Kadu has also announced that he will contest 20 assembly seats independently in the state. "Discussions will be held with potential candidates. After that, we will take the next step," Kadu said.

Uddhav Sena Testing the Waters

Uddhav Thackeray is also holding meetings with liaison heads, department heads and MLAs. While the party's strength is being tested constituency-wise, it is being asked to prepare to keep the BJP out of power by facing simultaneous elections.

Will Strengthen Party Organisation: Patole

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had formed an organisational structure on all the 48 seats in the state, which benefited the Maha Vikas Aghadi along with the Congress. State Congress president Nana Patole said efforts were still on to strengthen the party organisation in 288 assembly seats. "Even if you want to fight together, you have to be organizationally prepared. It also benefits allies," he said.

Leave Something for Us: Sadabhau Khot

Sadabhau Khot, head of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, a constituent of the Grand Alliance, also expressed his anguish over the talks of seat sharing. "Even the big allies of the grand alliance should understand, are we just sitting here to assist them? If you are acquiring powers, at least leave some crumbs for us," he said.