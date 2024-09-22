Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Satya Pal Malik To Campaign for MVA, Says BJP Will Be ‘Wiped Out’ in State Polls

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik announced on Sunday that he will support the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. He asserted that the ruling BJP is set to be "wiped out" in the state polls.

Malik, known for his significant role in the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, made the remarks to reporters following a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai. Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are expected to take place in November.

Asked about his views on the upcoming Maharashtra polls, Malik said, "The BJP will not just receive a major blow, but the party will be wiped out in the state elections. Uddhav Thackeray will play the most important role in this election. You need not worry." "I have extended my full support to the MVA. I will also campaign for it," said Malik, the last governor of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik, a staunch critic of the current administration, stated on Saturday that the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections will have a profound impact on the country's political landscape. He claimed that the results of the state polls would act as "the last nail in the BJP's coffin."