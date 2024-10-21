Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Sharad Pawar Steps in as Seat-Sharing Consensus Eludes Maha Vikas Aghadi

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) engaged in discussions with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar amid a stalemate over seat-sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. MVA sources indicate that a seat-sharing agreement is expected to be finalized within a day or two, as the parties work toward reaching a consensus.

Pawar remained at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, where he was visited by Congress leader Naseem Khan, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and Anil Parab, as well as NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh.

Also Read| Narayan Rane's Call for Unity Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra are currently in Delhi for a central election committee meeting, according to sources. They revealed that discussions among MVA allies are focused on 10 to 12 seats to determine which party can field a stronger candidate. Naseem Khan informed PTI that talks are ongoing to reach a consensus on the remaining 10 percent of seats.

“Since Sharad Pawar is the architect of MVA we met him today and held talks,” Khan said. Meanwhile former MLC and JD (U) leader Kapil Patil joined the Congress in Delhi. On a day the BJP declared its first list of 99 candidates, NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto claimed the saffron party has fielded dynasts.

