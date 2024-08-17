Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Shocking Poll Stats Reveal Who Holds the Upper Hand— Mahagathbandhan or MVA?

Election fever grips Maharashtra as both the ruling Grand Alliance and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ramp up efforts ahead of the Assembly elections. Despite no official announcement from the Central Election Commission, campaigns are in full swing. A recent opinion poll has stirred the political landscape, revealing surprising statistics and raising questions about the likely winner.

A Times Now and Matrize survey predicts a strong showing for the BJP in Maharashtra if Assembly elections were held today, with the party likely to secure 95-105 seats. The Shiv Sena-Shinde camp may win 19-24 seats, while Ajit Pawar's NCP faction might get 7-12 seats. Overall, the Grand Alliance could end up with 121-141 seats.

Also Read| 'Need More Time': What CEC Rajiv Kumar Said On Not Holding Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 With Haryana, J&K (Watch Video).

The survey also predicts that the Congress, as part of the MVA, could secure 42-47 seats, while the Shiv Sena-Thackeray group might win 26-31 seats, and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction could get 23-28 seats. In total, the MVA could end up with 91-106 seats. Additionally, 11-16 seats may go to independents and other parties, with 40-42 seats expected to be highly competitive.

The survey indicates that the BJP may secure 25.8% of the votes, the Shiv Sena's Shinde group 14.2%, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction 5.2%. On the opposition side, Congress is expected to receive 18.6% of the votes, the Shiv Sena-Thackeray group 17.6%, and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction 6.2%. Additionally, 12.4% of votes are predicted to go to independents and other parties.