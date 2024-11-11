Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Supriya Sule Accuses BJP of Looting Maharashtra and India

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Supriya Sule criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of looting both India and Maharashtra. Sule's comments come in the wake of the BJP's silence on allegations made by the Congress party, reported news agency ANI. Sule stated, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to say against us because they have looted the country and looted this state. The suffering of farmers, the suffering of women, the atrocities on women--if anyone is responsible for this, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Sule also criticised the BJP's political tactics, particularly in Kolhapur, where she claimed BJP MPs were threatening women. She vowed to challenge this behaviour in court and mentioned that the Congress party had already approached the Election Commission. The NCP (SCP) leader further accused the BJP of lacking an original agenda for Maharashtra's development. Sule stated, "Your so-called development schemes are all stolen. The BJP has no agenda left, so they are resorting to dirty politics."

She promised to bring an "honest government" to Maharashtra, addressing issues like corruption, inflation, and unemployment. Earlier on Sunday, Sule had alleged that the BJP-led government was misusing investigative agencies against opposition leaders. She coined the term "ICE" (Income Tax, CBI, and ED) to describe this perceived targeting of opposition figures.The upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, scheduled for November 20 with vote counting on November 23, will see the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes Sule's party, competing against the Mahayuti alliance.