Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Survey Predicts Hung Assembly In Maharashtra With Edge To BJP-led Mahayuti

The Election Commission has announced assembly elections for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Voting for the 90 seats in Haryana is scheduled for October 1, with the results to be declared on October 4.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra will also hold its legislative assembly elections this year. With the state election approaching, the chief of the Election Commission has commented on the situation, noting that work by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) has been affected by the rains and remains incomplete.

In light of this, surveys have started coming in for Maharashtra’s upcoming elections. According to the Times-MATRIZE survey, the BJP is projected to win between 95 and 105 seats. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena is expected to secure 19 to 24 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, is predicted to win between 7 and 12 seats, while Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena could secure 26 to 31 seats. The Congress party is estimated to win between 42 and 47 seats, while other parties and independents are anticipated to win between 11 and 16 seats.

The Times-MATRIZE survey also forecasts the following vote shares: the BJP is projected to receive 25.8%, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena 14.2%, Ajit Pawar’s NCP 5.2%, Congress 18.6%, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena 17.6%. Additionally, Sharad Pawar’s NCP is expected to receive 6.2%, with other parties gaining 12.4% of the votes.

Regarding the chief ministerial race, the opinion poll indicates that Eknath Shinde is the most favoured candidate, receiving 27% of the support. Uddhav Thackeray follows with 23% support, while Devendra Fadnavis is in third place with 21% support.