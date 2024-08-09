Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Nana Patole Set To Contest From Bhandara's Sakoli Constituency

As preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Election 2024 get underway, the Congress party has begun the process of candidate selection for all 288 assembly constituencies. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has invited applications from those within the Congress party who wish to contest in the upcoming election. In Bhandara district, the District Congress Committee has called for applications from candidates interested in contesting from the three assembly constituencies of Bhandara, Sakoli, and Tumsar.

Notably, Congress state president Nana Patole has also submitted his application, seeking candidacy from the Sakoli assembly constituency. Following the MPCC's directive, Patole has formally applied, signaling his intention to contest in the upcoming election.

In Bhandara, Patole's application was the only one received for the Sakoli constituency. Along with the application, he submitted a demand draft of ₹20,000, as required by the party. The application was submitted by his representatives, Raju Paliwal, who is Patole's personal assistant and a representative of the MPCC, to Pawan Wanjari, the district president of the Bhandara Youth Congress, in the presence of other party officials.

For the Bhandara assembly constituency, a total of 11 candidates have applied, while six candidates have submitted applications for the Tumsar constituency, making it a total of 18 candidates vying for Congress candidacy across these three constituencies.

Additionally, the Congress party has planned a series of district-level meetings across 10 districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha. These meetings will be led by Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and will include local district officials. Congress state president Nana Patole, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, and several other prominent leaders from across the state are expected to attend these meetings.

The meetings for various districts in Marathwada will be held in Latur, Nanded, and Sambhajinagar on August 10, 11, and 12. On August 13, meetings will be held for Buldhana, Akola, and Washim districts, followed by meetings for Amravati and Yavatmal districts on August 14.

Through these meetings, Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leaders will engage with party workers to understand their perspectives and strategize on the party's approach for different constituencies at the local level.

