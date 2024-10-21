Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Releases List of 16 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 21, 2024): The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, has released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The list includes 16 names, featuring seven candidates for assembly constituencies in the Mumbai suburbs.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi is pleased to declare its fifth list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. #MaharashtraAssembly2024#VoteForVBA#VoteForGasCylinderpic.twitter.com/nATZWWIWoE — Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (@VBAforIndia) October 21, 2024

Among the notable decisions, the VBA has announced plans to contest in Baramati, where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the sitting MLA and is likely to be renominated. The list, released on Monday evening, includes candidates from several constituencies, including Navi Mumbai's Airoli, and seven from the Mumbai suburbs: Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Malad, Andheri East, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, and Chembur.

Mangaldas Nikalje has been fielded from Baramati, positioning him as a strong contender against Pawar if he chooses to run again. The VBA was the first party to announce candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. After unsuccessful seat-sharing talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during the recent Lok Sabha polls, the VBA has opted to contest the elections independently.