Maharashtra Assembly Passes Resolution To Rename Pune’s Lohegaon Airport As Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 20, 2024 10:09 AM2024-12-20T10:09:57+5:302024-12-20T10:10:13+5:30

The Maharashtra Assembly on December 19 passed a resolution to rename Pune's Lohegaon Airport as "Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport". The proposal will be sent to the Central Government for necessary action and renaming the airport.

This resolution was proposed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar under Rule 110 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and it was passed by the Assembly. The Maharashtra Cabinet has already passed the proposal to change the name of Pune Airport.
 

