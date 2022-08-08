Maharashtra Assembly session to begin from 10 Aug

The state legislative session will begin on Wednesday, August 10. A circular to this effect has been issued by the Legislature Secretariat and for this the official holiday of Muharram on Tuesday has been cancelled. It has been said that the work of the Legislature Secretariat will continue on this day.

A circular has been issued by the legislature secretariat of the state. It states that all the officers and employees of the Secretariat are hereby informed that the forthcoming session of the Maharashtra Legislature is proposed from Wednesday, 10th August 2022 at Vidhan Bhawan, Mumbai. Although Tuesday, August 09, 2022 is a public holiday for the proceedings of the session of the Maharashtra Legislature, the office of the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat will remain open. Also, the leave of the officers and employees who are on leave during the period from Tuesday, August 09 to Thursday, August 18, 2022 has been canceled and attendance of all officers and employees in the office is mandatory during the above period.

The power struggle in the state is still not over. Along with the Supreme Court verdict, attention is being paid to the role of the Central Election Commission on the issue of who is the real Shiv Sena. Against this backdrop, the expansion of the cabinet in the state is likely to take place tomorrow, Tuesday. It is reported that 18 ministers from both groups will take oath tomorrow. 9 ministers of Shinde group and 9 of BJP will take oath. There will be a total cabinet of 20 people.

