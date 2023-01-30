Maharashtra: Bajrang Dal activists arrested in Mumbai for protesting against Pathaan

Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday destroyed banners of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer movie 'Pathaan at Maxus Mall in Bhayander (west). Bhayander police later arrested nine men and a search has been launched for other 15-20 men. At around 4 pm, when the movie was running in the theatre, a mob armed with lathis reached the mall, began damaging the posters of the movie placed in glass boxes and shouted slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram'. The protestors did not enter the movie theatre.

While the show continued, cops reached the theatre and arrested a few protestors. The others fled. Heavy police bandobast has been deployed outside the theatre after the incident. The shows continued as per schedule. 'Pathaan' released on January 25. Pathaan has been in cinemas for 5 days and, so far, the film has collected approximately INR 429 crores (gross worldwide).The film collected INR 265 crores domestically while INR 164 crores from overseas, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.