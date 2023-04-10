Maharashtra BJP leaders join Karnataka election campaign

As the Karnataka assembly elections draw near, the BJP is actively preparing by selecting 54 leaders as star campaigners from various parts of the country. Among those chosen are six leaders from Maharashtra, including Ram Shinde, who is known to be a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ram Shinde, who recently visited Ayodhya, has now departed for a campaign in Karnataka, as the BJP ramps up its efforts for the upcoming assembly polls. The party has begun focusing on the 54 constituencies that are expected to pose significant challenges and have appointed various leaders to tackle them.

54 leaders from across the country have been entrusted with significant responsibilities for the upcoming elections. Among them are prominent leaders from Maharashtra, such as Union Ministers Raosaheb Danve and Kapil Patil, as well as MLAs Ram Shinde, Jaykumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, and Prasad Lad. They have been tasked with overseeing various constituencies.

Ram Shinde, the MLA from Maharashtra, has been assigned the critical role of in-charge for 177 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru. The BJP aims to win the assembly constituency in Karnataka which is considered a stronghold of the Congress.

Nomination filing for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections will commence on April 13th, with the final day of filing being April 20th. Polling is scheduled for May 10th, with the vote counting to be held on May 13th.