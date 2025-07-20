Maharashtra: BJP MLA Sneha Dubey Among 17 Trapped in Overcrowded Lift in Vasai

In a heart-pounding Incident, BJP MLC Praveen Darekar, Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit and Nalasopara MLA Rajan Naik were rescued from stalled elevator in Vasai on Sunday. According to a Hindustan Times report, all three were rescued safely within 10 minutes from banquet hall lift in Kaul Heritage City in Vasai (West), where a guidance camp on the self-redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings was scheduled to be held.



[Tweet content will load here]

— Vishoo Singh (@VishooSingh) July 20, 2025



The elevator designed to carry a maximum of 10 people, had 17 occupants at the time, resulting in a technical malfunction. The sudden halt left all those inside visibly shaken.

BJP workers and security personnel on the ground quickly responded to the situation. Using iron rods, they managed to force open the lift door and rescue all the trapped occupants safely. The trio later joined the event