Maharashtra: BMC appoints panel to probe baby's arm amputation at KEM

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a four-member committee to look into possible doctors’ negligence in the amputation of the right arm of a nearly two-month-old baby, born prematurely, on Friday, at the KEM Hospital, Parel. While our medical team maintains that there has been no negligence on the part of the hospital, after looking at the sensitivities and the complaints of the parents, we felt it's appropriate to investigate the case,'' said BMC additional municipal commissioner (health) Dr Sudhakar Shinde.

27-year-old Ashwini Rahul Chavan gave birth to a son on June 19 at KEM Hospital. As the child was born prematurely at six months of pregnancy, and weighed little over 1kg, he was immediately admitted to the NICU. After a few days, he was also diagnosed with enterococcal meningitis, a severe bacterial infection, that needed heavy antibiotics given through IV. Within a few hours of starting the IV, doctors noticed bluish discoloration of the child's fingers. Investigations revealed that the child had a blood clot in the arteries. Despite doctors from multiple specialties involved in his care, the affected hand developed gangrene (dead tissues due to lack of blood flow or a bacterial infection) and needed amputation.The child's father Rahul told the BMC authorities that he had told the doctors about his son's fingers turning blue on July 15 but to no avail. Rahul, an auto rickshaw driver in Nalasopara, earns between ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 a month. Ashwini is a homemaker. They have another son, who is 7 years old.