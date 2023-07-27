Maharashtra: BMC issues precautionary measures amid heavy downpour in the city

Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai prompting the Met department to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Friday. In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools have been shut in the city. There is a high possibility of disruption in traffic, local train, and bus services.

The city would likely to see 'extremely heavy' rains in a few locations till tomorrow, although it was initially predicted that the intensity of rains will start tapering off during the day. Officials said that continuous rains should be expected over the next two days, and that a dry spell is not likely before late in the first week of August

BMC has issued road safety advisory amid heavy rainfall in the city for commuters. Let us have a look

Avoid driving through waterlogged areas to prevent vehicle breakdowns.

Be cautious of slippery roads, drive slowly and maintain distance from other vehicles.

Follow traffic diversions and guidelines for smooth traffic flow.

Avoid unnecessary travel, if possible, during heavy downpours.

Keep emergency numbers handy

Stay away from flooded areas

Park vehicles in safe spots to prevent water damage.