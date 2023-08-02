Maharashtra: BMC to build theme park in Malad, acquires six-acre plot

The BMC has planned to develop a theme park on 6.5 acres of land. This move comes after the Mumbai suburban collector gave directions to hand over the land located in Malvani, Malad, to the BMC for garden development. The plot is located opposite Atharva College. Local MP Gopal Shetty had made suggestions to the BMC to develop the space in a manner similar to the Vedic-theme park at Noida sector 78. The space in Noida was once a dumping ground. Located in the densely populated Malvani locality of Malad in suburban Mumbai, this plot was originally reserved for setting up a garden space. This land parcel is located very close to Poisar River and has the elevated Metro 2A line passing above it.

However, the civic body said that the plot was encroached by furniture sellers and local small scale business owners since 2008, owing to which it could not initiate any development works on this till date.This plot is also adjacent to the Charkop depot of the Mumbai Metro and at present has 21 illegal structures which includes storage houses of old furniture. The plot also houses a godown of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, said that the local ward office has started issuance of notices to all the encroachers. Since this plot is reserved as an open space, a theme park will be developed on it and in future a road will be constructed that will run parallel below the elevated Metro line and will connect Charkop with Malad intersecting the Poisar River