Maharashtra Board announces dates for class 10, 12 exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the final dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School (HSC) exams on Wednesday. The SSC exams will take place from March 1 to March 26, while HSC exams are scheduled from February 21 to March 19. Additionally, the Information Technology (IT) and General Knowledge (GK) online exams for HSC students will be held from March 20 to 23.

The practical exams for SSC will be held from February 10 to 29. The practical exams for HSC will be held from February 2 to 20. The timetables will be accessible on the board's website, mahahsscboard.in, starting from November 2. Copies of the timetables will be made available to schools and junior colleges. Students have been urged to follow the timetable made available to schools and colleges. Students and parents have been warned against relying on timetables shared on any other websites or social media platforms. The board had previously released temporary timetables in August.

How to Download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2024

Visit the official portal of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Click on the 'MSBSHSE timetable' under the latest notifications.

The Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC timetable 2024 will be available on the screen.

Download exam dates in PDF format.

Take a printout of the exam schedule for future reference.