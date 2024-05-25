Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 Date: MSBSHSE To Announce Class 10th Result on May 27 at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially revealed the date and time for the publication of the Class 10 results. The Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results are set to be announced on May 27th at 11 am. Following the formal announcement in a press briefing, the results will be accessible on various official platforms, including the MSBSHSE's website - mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, students will have the opportunity to view their scorecards by utilizing their roll number and roll code. The MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Class 10th SSC Results for 2024 will be accessible starting May 27th at 1 pm, as stated.

In 2023, the Maharashtra SSC result was declared on June 2nd. The pass percentage for class 10 students was noted at 93.83 percent. Among the 37,704 repeaters who had registered for the SSC exam in 2023, a total of 36,648 appeared, with 22,320 successfully passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 60.90 percent.