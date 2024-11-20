Maharashtra: Booth-Level Officer Killed in Accident While Returning from Election Duty in Jalgaon

Jalgaon, Maharashtra (November 20, 2024): A booth-level officer was killed in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday night while returning home after completing assembly election duties.

Lakshmi Kant Vasudev Patil, 48, a teacher at Anwarde Khurd, was on his way to his native village, Babhalaj in Shirpur taluka, when another motorcycle collided with his around 9 p.m. Patil died at the scene. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. Patil’s funeral will be held on Thursday in Babhalaj.

Polling for the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday with an estimated voter turnout of 58.22% recorded by 5 p.m. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the highest turnout was in Gadchiroli district with 69.63%, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07%. Other districts, such as Satara (64.16%) and Latur (61.43%), saw higher participation, while Thane recorded a turnout of 49.76%.

The election results for Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and the by-polls will be announced on November 23.