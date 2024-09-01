Maharashtra: Brother Kills Sister Over Property Dispute; Chops Her Body Into Pieces

In a shocking turn of events, the Crime Branch has arrested 51-year-old Asfaq Khan and his wife for the brutal murder of Khan's 48-year-old sister, Sakina. The couple, now in police custody, has confessed to the heinous crime, revealing a chilling motive rooted in a dispute over property ownership.

According to authorities, Asfaq Khan and his wife meticulously planned the murder following an escalating conflict regarding the ownership of a house. The tension reached a breaking point, leading the couple to commit the crime. After the murder, they dismembered Sakina's body and disposed of the remains in the Muth River in an attempt to cover their tracks.

The discovery of Sakina’s remains triggered a swift investigation, ultimately leading to the arrest of her brother and sister-in-law. Further investigations are ongoing as the Crime Branch seeks to uncover more details about the events leading up to the murder.