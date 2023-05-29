Maharashtra: Brother-Sister duo drown at a Dombivali lake while bathing their pet dog

In a tragic incident a brother and sister drowned in a Davdi lake in Dombivali on Sunday afternoon when they were giving a bath to their pet dog. The incident took place because both were unable to gauge the water level in the lake. The Fire brigade officials and Manpada police officials soon reached the spot after getting the information. Manpada police have taken the body of both the deceased into their custody.

The brother and sister have been identified as Ranjith Ravindran (23) and Keerthi Ravindran (18).Yashwant Ghangale, sub-station officer, Dombivali, MIDC said, "Ranjith Ravindran and Keerthi Ravindran used to live with their father and mother in the Umesh Nagar area of Dombivli West. Ranjith was in his final year of MBBS while Keerthi took admitted to class 12th this year. Parents had gone to the village for personal work. The family have a pet dog and the brother and sister every Sunday used to take the dog for a bath at Davdi Lake near Dombivli on their scooter."

When Keerthi was giving a bath to the dog her leg skipped and she fell into the lake and started drowning. When she was drowning her brother Ranjith jumped to save her but unfortunately, both drowned in the water. One of the passersby saw that there was a dog and scooter outside Davdi Lake and so he informed the Manpada police station. The police reached the spot and we along with our team removed the body of Keerthi and Ranjith from the lake and handed it to police officials."An investigation officer from the Manpada police station said, " We have registered the accidental death report (ADR) and further investigating the case."