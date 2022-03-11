Maharashtra Budget 2022: A provision of Rs 2,876 crore for the Social Justice Department has been given

The Shiv Sena government decided to give a provision of Rs. 2,876 crore for Social Justice Department, this department is responsible for the welfare, social justice, and empowerment of disadvantaged and marginalized sections of society.

The government also announced under the Shabari Adivasi Gharkul Yojana the toilets in the state will be constructed. And for ashram schools, Rs 400 crores has been allocated.

The government presented the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar have presented the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget started at 2 p.m.



