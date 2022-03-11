Maharashtra Budget 2022: Government aims to create 3 lakh 30 thousand jobs in the state

The Maharashtra government announced to create 3 lakh 30 thousand jobs in the state. The government is also expected to invest 1 lakh 89 thousand crores. 98 investment agreements under Magnetic Maharashtra are likely to be done.

Earlier, the government has announced a grant of Rs 13,252 crore to the state's water resources department this year..Also, the government plans to complete 104 irrigation projects in the next two years, he said.

In addition, the government has announced a subsidy of Rs 50,000 to farmers who repay their loans regularly. This will benefit 20 lakh farmers. It is expected to cost Rs 10,000 crore. The provision of 30 percent reserved for women farmers in agricultural schemes has now been increased to 50 per cent. Also, this year will be celebrated as the year of women farmers and laborers, said Ajit Pawar.

The government presented the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar have presented the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget started at 2 p.m.