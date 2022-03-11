Maharashtra Budget 2022: Government allots 7 crores for six different forts in budget 2022-23

Maharashtra government in the budget announced Rs 100 crores for the development of Raigad fort and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, the government also released a provision of Rs 14 crores for the six forts around the state, that is Rajgad, Torna, Shivneri, Sudhagad, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg. And Rs 7 crore for conservation and public planning of Shivdi and St. Dodge forts in Mumbai.

Not only this a proposal is being submitted to UNESCO to declare the fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his guerrilla warfare as a World Heritage Site.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government announced to create 3 lakh 30 thousand jobs in the state. The government is also expected to invest 1 lakh 89 thousand crores. 98 investment agreements under Magnetic Maharashtra are likely to be done.

The government presented the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar have presented the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget started at 2 p.m.