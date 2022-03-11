Maharashtra Budget 2022: Government to set up Indrayani Medicity on 300 acres in Pune city for all kinds of medical treatment

Announcing the budget of Maharashtra for the financial year 2022-23, the Shiv Sena government has decided to give land to Tata Cancer Research Center at Khanapur in Raigad district. Not only this but Telemedicine hospitals in each district will be funded to the tune of Rs 3,183 crore.

The special announcements for Indrayani Medicity have been made, the government announced to set up Indrayani Medicity on 300 acres in Pune city and all medical treatment will happen here.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the budget 2022-23 announced to give 100 crore fund for Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Sangeet Vidyalaya. The FM also said that initiative to build a teaching center in the name of great social reformers will soon be taken.

The government presented the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar have presented the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget started at 2 p.m.