Maharashtra Budget 2022: Rs 2,354 crore allocated for school education, Rs 385 crore for sports

The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget will be presented at 2 p.m.
Maharashtra Budget: Rs 385 crore allocated for sports for 2022-23, For school education Rs 2,354 crore,
- Manpower development
- Schemes of all departments will be linked to the Aadhar card of the beneficiaries through scholarships and fellowships
- Computer-based artificial intelligence
- Innovation hubs will be set up in every department to provide opportunities to the youth in the age of global technology of messaging satellites, drone technology.
- To encourage innovation and start up culture, the state government has proposed to set up an innovation centre in each of the six Revenue circles of the state. Rs 500 crore has been allocated in budget
- 615 crore allocated to Skills Employment Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department
- Rs 100 crore has been allocated for a music school dedicated to Lata Mangeshkar at Kalina campus of Mumbai university
- 10 crore allocated for the center at Shivaji University and Rs. 2 crore for the sub-center at Ratnagiri, Mumbai
- 3 crore for setting up study centers in the name of iconic and historic figures
- SNDT University 10 crore
- 1 crore fund to improve the condition of schools in the villages of Maharshi Karve, Sane Guruji, Savitribai Phule, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj, Gadgebaba Maharaj, Krantisinha Nana Patil
- 5 per cent funding at district level for school facilities
