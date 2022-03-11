Maharashtra Budget 2022: Rs 2,354 crore allocated for school education, Rs 385 crore for sports

The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget will be presented at 2 p.m.

Maharashtra Budget: Rs 385 crore allocated for sports for 2022-23, For school education Rs 2,354 crore,