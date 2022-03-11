Maharashtra Budget 2022: Rs 52 crores to be given to Marathi language department

The Shiv Sena government in budget 2022-23 allocated Rs 52 crore for the Marathi language department. And Rs 1,139 crore has been passed for the general administration department. For the information technology department, Rs 702 crore has been proposed and for the information and public relations department Rs 265 has been allocated.

Earlier, the government announced a mega-park of 2500 megawatts of solar energy. It is necessary to increase the transmission system capacity in Mumbai. In Mumbai, four substations with a capacity of 400 kW and a 1000 MW capacity high-pressure transmission line project of Rs. 11530 crore will be implemented.

The government presented the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar have presented the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget started at 2 p.m.