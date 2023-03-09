Maharashtra Budget 2023: Fadnavis allocates Rs 36,000 Cr for infra projects

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday presented the Maharashtra Budget 2023. In this budget Fadnavis has allocated Rs 36,000 crore for various infrastructure projects.

This is the first budget of the Eknath Shinde government since it came in power and in his speech on Thursday Fadnavis said that Maharashtra’s share will be 1 trillion dollar in the 5 trillion dollar economy proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.