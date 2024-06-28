Maharashtra Budget 2024 Key Highlights: Ajit Power Announces Schemes for Women, Youth and Farmers; Details Here

The Maharashtra state budget 2024-25 announcements are under way, as Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar is speaking and reading the budget copy in the assembly. The Mahayuti government has announced several schemes in the budget, including free medical check-ups and treatment for warkaris and the formation of a warkari development corporation to support the community's growth. Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister).

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, while reading the budget, revealed the state's goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy. The government 100% tuition fee reimbursement to OBC and economically weaker section girls with income up to Rs.8 lakh to increase the proportion of girls in vocational education. Mukhyantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme to begin from July 2024 and will provide Rs 1,500 per month and Rs 46 crore annually. Under this scheme, Rs 10,000 to working women will be given pink e-rickshaws across the state, with Rs 80 crore allocated for the e-rickshaw scheme in 17 cities.

New ambulances provisions also includes in budget 2024-25, this is to provide tap water to 21 lakh households currently in the process of being connected. The government will provide 3 free gas cylinders annually to 52.4 lakh households under the newly announced under CM Anna Suraksha Yojana.

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar also introduced the Mukhyamanyti Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme that will provide monthly financial help of Rs 1500 to eligible women aged between 21 and 60. The initiative is expected to cost the state 46,000 crores annually. So far, 15 lakh women “Lakhpati Didi” through “Umaid Mart” and “E-Commerce Online Platform” of goods manufactured by women self-help groups- aim to make 25 lakh women Lakhpati this year.

“Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar Mahila Startup Yojana” for Small Women Entrepreneurs - All India convention organized in the State. “Aai Yojana” - Creation of 10 thousand jobs - Repayment of interest on loans up to Rs.15 lakhs to small women entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

Free higher education for girls - 100% reimbursement of education fees and examination fees to other backward classes and economically weaker section girls with annual family income up to Rs.8 lakh This decision will benefit around 2,05,499 girls - a burden of about Rs. 2000 crore on State.

Various Schemes For Farmers:

From July, 2022 assistance of Rs.15,245.76 crores- for loss of crops due to natural calamities. Assistance of Rs.2253 crores to 24.47 lakh farmers affected by unseasonal rains during November-December 2023. Limitation of damaged area to three hectares instead of two – aid is given at a higher rate than the State Disaster Response Fund criteria.

For Kharif season 2023, drought in 40 taluks and drought-like situation in 1021 revenue circles and various concessions are given. A quick and transparent E-Panchnama system will be implemented in the entire State. Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana -Rs.5318.47crores subsidy given to 92.43 lakh farmer families

“Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana” 14.33 lakh farmers who regularly repaid their crop loans have been paid Rs 5190 crores as an incentive; the rest of the amount will be distributed expeditiously. The second phase of Nanaji Deshmukh Agricultural Sanjeevani Project, worth Rs 6 thousand crore, will be implemented in 21 districts.

Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project - Approval of 767 sub-projects worth Rs.1561.64 crore -benefiting about 9 lakh farmers. Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and the State Agricultural Mechanization Scheme - 1239 crores subsidy given for the purchase of 2.14 lakh agricultural implements in the last three years. A new scheme "Gaon tethe Godam" - In the first phase- construction of 100 new godowns and repair of existing godowns will be undertaken.

A special action plan -to increase productivity and value chain development of cotton, soybean and other oilseeds. A provision of Rs. 341 crores for the year 2024-25. A revolving fund of Rs. 100 crores - for purchasing pulses and oilseeds, through NAFED, at support price, in kharif and rabi seasons.

Rs.5000 per hectare assistance to cotton and soybean farmers, in a limit of two hectares, during Kharif season 2023-24. Subsidy to onion farmers-Rs. 851.66 crores, at a rate of Rs 350 per quintal—in the year 2023-24.

A revolving fund of Rs 200 crores each is being created for assured purchase of onion and cotton. Subsidy to registered milk producers - at Rs 5 per litre- An amount of Rs. 223.83 crores distributed to 2.93 lakh registered milk producers,. The remaining subsidy will also be disbursed immediately.

Milk Subsidy - Rs. 5 per litre subsidy will continue from July, 2024 onwards. Launch of new Scheme- “Dairy Business Entrepreneurship Project”. - create new entrepreneurs in the fields of animal husbandry, dairy farming, animal fodder and animal feed production.

Two new projects - to promote goat-sheep and poultry rearing. Adequate funds - for the establishment of fish markets and fish selling facilities. Atal Bambu Samriddhi Yojana - Bamboo Plantation on 10,000 hectares of private land - farmers are provided a subsidy of Rs 175 per plant. Bamboo will be planted on a large scale on wasteland – In the Nandurbar district planting bamboo will be on an area of 1.20 lakh acres.

The compensation has been increased from Rs.20 lakhs to Rs.25 lakhs in the case of loss of life due to attack by wild animals, from Rs.5 lakhs to Rs.7.50 lakhs in the case of permanent disability, from Rs.1.25 lakhs to Rs.5 lakhs in the case of serious injury, and from Rs.20,000 to Rs.50,000 in the case of minor injury. Crop damage compensation has also been increased from Rs. 25000 to Rs. 50000.

A special campaign to complete irrigation projects—61 projects are expected to be completed—will create about 3.65 lakhs hectares of irrigation potential. Maharashtra Irrigation Improvement Program: Improve canal distribution systems of 155 projects, and about 4.28 lakh hectares of increased area will benefit from direct irrigation. Financial assistance from NABARD—Rs.15,000 crores—will be provided for completion of incomplete irrigation projects and improvements in the distribution systems.

A pilot solar power project - at Mhaisal, District Sangli The estimated cost is Rs.1,594 crores - benefits about 75,000 farmer families of Sangli and Solapur districts.All government irrigation schemes will be solarized - including Janai-Shirsai, Purandar lift irrigation schemes -to achieve the goal of clean and green energy. A Cost of Rs.4,200 crores is expected.

Vainganga-Nalganga interlinking project- Irrigation benefits to 3,71,277 hectares in Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola and Buldhana districts. Maharashtra Responsive Development Program - World Bank aided Program- costing Rs. 3,200 crores - implemented to avoid loss of lives and finances due to floods in Kolhapur and Sangli districts and to divert excess water to drought-affected areas.

Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan-2 - A total number of 49,651 works completed - a provision of Rs. 650 crores. “Galmukt Dharan, Gal yukt Shiwar” scheme- removing silt from 338 reservoirs -83,39,818 cubic meters of silt removed. “Magel Tyala Solar Power Pump” - to provide uninterrupted electricity to farmers during day time - worth Rs 15,000 crores - total 8.50 lakh beneficiaries.

Various Schemes for Youth:

Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana” – training to 10 lakh youths every year -, a stipend up to Rs.10,000 per month by the Government. The expenditure for this scheme around Rs.10,000 crores every year. Every year, 50,000 youths will be imparted training to disseminate the information about the Government schemes to the people.

“Applied Knowledge and Skill Development for Human Development” -World Bank assisted project -costing Rs. 2307 crores - wupgradation of 500 Industrial Training Institutes, strengthening of various institutions.

“Centre of Excellence” – Establishment in technical education institutions - in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Karad in District Satara and Avasari Khurd in District Pune.

“Swami Vivekananda International Skill Development Prabodhini” functional at Govandi, Mumbai - A total of 511 “Pramod Mahajan Rural Skill Development Kendras” - set up in rural areas - skill training to 18,980 candidates in the age group of 15 to 45.

Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI), Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research and Training Institute (Sarathi), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti), Maharashtra Research and Training Prabodhini (Amrit) etc. - working on employment oriented training programs -2,51,393 students given training-52,405 students obtained jobs. Research and Innovation Centers - a total of 100 crores, i.e. Rs. 50 crores each from the universities and the Government.

Rs 100 crores fund- for financial assistance to self-employment schemes, - through the Shabari Tribal Finance and Development Corporation. Minority communities’ students - A scholarship scheme for foreign education from 2024-25.

Dnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule Aadhaar Yojana - Accommodation allowance to the students for higher education - Rs.38,000 to Rs.60,000 – to Other Backward Classes, Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes.” Gopinath Munde Uus Tod Kamgar Vikas Mahamandal - 82 Government hostels will be established -for the children of sugarcane workers.

Approval to establish new Government Medical Colleges with intake capacity of 100 students with 430 bedded hospitals. New Government Unani College at Mauje Savar, Taluka Mhasla, District Raigad. And A new Government Ayurveda College at Buldhana district.

Substantial increase in the stipend of junior and senior resident doctors in Government Medical Colleges and also in the remuneration of voluntary teachers. Thrust sector -investment of approximately Rs 1 lakh crores - will create 50,000 jobs. Green hydrogen - investment of Rs 2,11,400 crores - will generate 55,900 jobs.

India Gems and Jewellery Park” -on 25 acres of land at Mahape, Navi Mumbai- It includes 2000 micro, small and medium enterprises with an investment of Rs.50,000 crores which will generate one lakh jobs.

An integrated and sustainable textile policy 2023 - 2028 - It envisages substantial investment of Rs 25,000 crores and will generate 5 lakh jobs. To increase private investment- Government decided to set up small-scale textile industry complexes and technical textile parks. A scuba diving center -in Sindhudurg district, - expected cost Rs 20 crores and will provide employment to 800 local people.

Various Schemes for Weaker sections:

Sustainable Development Goal of “elimination of universal poverty in all its forms” through effective implementation of schemes.

‘Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana’ and ‘Shravanbal Seva Rajya Nivrutivetan Yojana’ provide monthly financial assistance to destitutes, widows, disabled and elderly citizens from economically weaker sections. This financial assistance has been increased from Rs.1000 to Rs.1500.

Sant Shree Ruplal Maharaj Economic Development Corporation will be established for the economic, social and educational development of the Bari community which produces paan, paanpimpri and muesli. Adequate provision of funds will be made for newly created as well as existing corporations

Divyang persons -Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Gharkul Yojana- under which, 34,400 houses will be constructed in the first phase. Electric vehicles - distributed - to Divyang persons.

State announced Third Gender Policy- The "Third Gender" option has been made available - in the recruitment process by the Government and public authorities- This will make it easier for the third gender community to take benefit of schemes.

A plot for Dhangar community -4,000 square meters at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, for educational and social activities.

Maharashtra Domestic Workers Welfare Corporation -Various welfare schemes -for registered domestic workers.Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation- Government guarantee on loans - increased from Rs 30 crores to Rs 500 crores.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana - for all the families in the State. Health insurance cover increased from Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 5 Lakhs per family-1900 hospitals and 1356 types of treatment available. Rs. 100 crores for stabilization and liquidity of credit institutions.

Total 35,40,491 houses will be constructed in the next five years through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ramai Awas Yojana, Shabri, Pardhi and Adim Awas Yojana, Modi Awas Yojana, Yashwantrao Chavan Mukt Vasahat Yojana, Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar Gharkul Yojana etc.

A provision of Rs.7,425 crores - for various housing schemes in 2024-25. In Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation area 12,954 houses have been distributed to the mill workers and it is planned to provide the remaining houses. Rs 1886.84 crores provision for the second phase of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Important Schemes in Infrastructure and Other Various Sectors:

Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur -Metro lines of 449 Km sanctioned- - 127 Km operational. Another 37 Km length will be operational in this financial year. Shivdi-Worli link road project -will be completed by the end of December, 2025. Thane coastal road - Balkum to Gaymukh, -length 13.45 Km, cost Rs 3,364 crores, -expected to be completed by May, 2028.

Pradhan Mantri Gramsadak Yojana, Phase-III - target of 6,500 Km road improvement. - 2,303 Km completed,Mukhyamantri Gramsadak Yojana Phase-III - target of 23,000 Km of roads improvement will be completed in next three years.

Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jodraste Yojana- A provision of Rs 1,400 crores. Implementation of Sant Sewalal Maharaj Jodraste Yojana and Yashwantrao Holkar Jodraste Yojana will be started soon. PM E-Bus Seva Scheme -will be implemented in 19 Municipal Corporations

Expansion and modernization of fire services Scheme - costing Rs 615 crores in “D” Class Municipal Corporations, all Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. A provision of Rs 125 crores -construction and renovation of office buildings under the Charity Commissioner.

Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Matoshree Gram Panchayat Construction Scheme - Construction of 2567 Gram Panchayat Offices sanctioned. World Heritage nomination -A proposal sent to UNESCO to get for 12 forts of the Shiva period. Proposals will also be sent for Katal Shilpe in Konkan, Pandharpur Vari, Dahihandi Utsav and Ganeshotsav.

The Government has decided to celebrate Shivarajyabhishek ceremony at Raigad fort every year. A submarine project of international stature at Vengurla, District Sindhudurg - estimated cost of Rs. 66 crores. Western Ghat area of ​​Satara district -an integrated tourism development plan worth Rs 381.56 crores Approved .

Malshej Ghat- A modern viewing gallery will be set up. Ramtek Development Plan, Nagpur district - second phase worth Rs. 211 crores will be undertaken. Memorial of spiritual Guru and Social reformer Baba Jumdevji at Pavadauna, Tal.Mauda, District Nagpur - Development Plan will be prepared

A plan will be prepared for the development of temple premises at Nevasa where Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj had recited immortal Dnyaneshwari. A State-of-the-art international convention center will be set up near the Rajaram lake in Kolhapur city.

Necessary funds will be made available- for the construction of a multi-purpose auditorium at B.J. Government Medical College, Pune and for the development of infrastructure and educational facilities on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Kisan Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, Borgaon-Kale Taluka District Latur.

A memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be built at Shirala, District Sangli. A memorial of Sant Shri Ruplal Maharaj will be built at his samadhisthal at Anjangaon Surji, District Amravati. An Art Gallery at Hatgad Taluka Surgana District Nashik -for the exhibition, development and promotion of tribal arts. Sahitya Ratna Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Research and Training Institute, Mumbai -Plan Sanctioned of Rs 305 crores

The World Bank-assisted Project “Mahastride,” costing Rs.2,232 crores, will be implemented to promote development by increasing institutional capacity at the district level. Mukhya Mantri Baliraja Vij Savlat Yojana—provide free electricity to agriculture pumps up to 7.5 horse power capacity—will help 44.06 lakh farmers. Rs.14,761 crores of subsidy will be provided.

District Annual Plan 2024-25 - An outlay of Rs 18,165 crores. Annual Plan 2024-25 - An outlay of Rs.1.92 Lakh crores for Scheme expenditure. Outlay of Rs 15,893 crores for Scheduled Caste Plan and Rs 15,360 crores for Tribal Sub Plan. An outlay of Rs 6,12,293 crores -for total expenditure to year 2024-25

The revenue receipts were Rs 4,99,463 crores, and the revenue expenditures were Rs 5,19,514 crores. The revenue deficit was Rs 20,051 crores, and the fiscal deficit was Rs 1,10,355 crores.