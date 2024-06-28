Maharashtra Budget 2024: Big Announcement for Warkari Community, State Govt. to Provide Rs 20,000 per Dindi (Watch Video)

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the interim budget of the grand coalition government was announced today in the legislature, presented by Finance Minister and Deputy Cm of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar. The budget includes significant provisions aimed at various sections of society, with a special focus on women and workers across the state.

During the presentation, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar acknowledged the cultural significance of the Wari and Warkari tradition, deeply rooted in Maharashtra's heritage. He highlighted plans to propose UNESCO recognition for the historical heritage of Pandharpur Wari, emphasizing its millennia-old connection to Maharashtra.

Key announcements for the Wari and Warkari community include:

- A daily fund of Rs 20,000 for workers participating in the agricultural expertise of carrying the tradition's flag.

- A fund of Rs 36.71 crore for Nirmal Wari.

- Health check-ups for all pilgrims along the Palkhi route through the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Room.

- Establishment of the Warkari Sampradaya Corporation to support Kirtankars, Warkaris, and Bhajani groups.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway by local administrations and the state government to ensure a clean, pure, and safe Ashadhi Vari this year. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently addressed the public, highlighting ongoing efforts to organize the event effectively.

The government's initiatives underscore its commitment to honoring and supporting the cultural traditions and welfare of the Warkari community, aligning with broader developmental goals ahead of the electoral cycle.