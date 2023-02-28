Maharashtra budget session 2023: Ajit Pawar questions killing of journalist Shashikant Warishe

The budget session of the assembly is underway. The murder case of journalist Shashikant Warishe has been in the news in the house. Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar raised a question in the House on the issue. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis replied to the question. Ajit Pawar showed advertisements of Pandharinath Amberkar with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the House. As a result, the atmosphere in the hall was heated.

Showing the poster, Ajit Pawar said, "Whoever has done a despicable act. He has put up posters with your seniors. The government has set up SIT. Don't put any pressure on it. Placing such photos raises doubts. So the investigation should be transparent. It seems like it was done deliberately."

"We see journalists as the fourth pillar of democracy. The family members of Shashikant Warishe have been given some financial assistance by the government. It is suspected that there is a dispute between supporters and opponents of the refinery in the Ratnagiri district. What do you have to say as the head of the police department, and what is your stand on the refinery?" Ajit Pawar asked Devendra Fadnavis.

"The Chief Minister has given an assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family members of Shashikant Warishe. What you say is a fact. He had put up banners of me and the chief minister. There is no pressure on the police. The man was immediately arrested. Section 302 has been imposed on him. SIT has also been appointed," said Fadnavis, replying to Ajit Pawar’s question.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "Seniors have been asked to pay attention to this matter. The accused should be punished for this despicable act. Also, once the investigation is done, the court will be requested to fast-track this case so that the result can be obtained immediately."