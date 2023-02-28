Maharashtra Budget Session 2023: NCP MLAs demand fair price for onions

The state budget session has begun. Today is the second day. The opposition has become aggressive on the farmers' issue. Loud sloganeering is going on with a basket of onions on their heads.

There has been a steady decline in onion prices since last month. This has led to onion-growing farmers going on the offensive in places and holding demonstrations demanding a fair price for onions.

However, despite the demonstrations, onions do not get the price. Therefore, the Maharashtra State Farmers' Association has become aggressive in the ‘Lasalgaon Baajar samiti’, deciding to stop the auction of onions.

Meanwhile, the NCP MLA has arrived at Vidhan Bhavan with onions to get the price. The opponents were also seen wearing cotton, garlic, and onion garlands around their necks.

A subsidy of Rs 10 per kg has been demanded onions sold, while the farmers have been aggressive with another demand for a guaranteed price of Rs 30 per kg.