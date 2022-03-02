Maharashtra Budget Session: Check out important issues to be raised in budget session

The Maharashtra Budget Session will start from tomorrow. After the resignation of two ministers from the Mahavikas Aghadi, Nawab Malik, the Leader of the Opposition and Minister for Minorities, will be the target of the Opposition. This will be the most important issue to be raised in the House during the budget session. This year's budget session is expected to focus on allegations of corruption against leaders in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, allegations against BJP leader Kirit Soumya, action against Union ministers Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane, use of central machinery and many more.

There have been a number of developments in the state over the last few months. The state budget session will be held from March 3 to March 25. This will be the third budget session of the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

The most important issue in this convention will be the election of the Speaker of the Assembly. It is learned that elections for the post of Assembly Speaker will be held in this budget session.

Issues to be raised in the convention